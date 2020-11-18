UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTD Arrests Target Killer Affiliated With MQM-London

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:53 PM

CTD arrests target killer affiliated with MQM-London

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday apprehended a target killer, affiliated with MQM- London, from Zaman Town, Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday apprehended a target killer, affiliated with MQM- London, from Zaman Town, Korangi.

Arrested Mohiuddin Naveed alias Master s/o Masood Alam was also involved in terrorist activities, said a news release.

Mohiuddin along with his other accomplices namely Osama and Shafiq alias Kala attacked on Rangers personnel near Bilal Masjid Sector 51/A, Korangi No. 6 in 2018 during which one personnel of Rangers was killed while two others were injured.

Accused Mohiuddin has also been arrested several times before and has remained in jail. During initial interrogation, he has confessed his involvement in murders, extortion collection and number of other heinous crimes.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Rangers Jail London Korangi 2018 Mosque From

Recent Stories

Bolivia May Resume Diplomatic Relations With Chile ..

1 minute ago

Dutch Authorities Relax Some Coronavirus Measures ..

1 minute ago

Walk held to mark world diabetes day

1 minute ago

Anti-polio drive arrangements reviewed

8 minutes ago

Cleanliness ensures at food-related places

8 minutes ago

After 2nd wave of COVID-19, educational institutio ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.