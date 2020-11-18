CTD arrests target killer affiliated with MQM-London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday apprehended a target killer, affiliated with MQM- London, from Zaman Town, Korangi.

Arrested Mohiuddin Naveed alias Master s/o Masood Alam was also involved in terrorist activities, said a news release.

Mohiuddin along with his other accomplices namely Osama and Shafiq alias Kala attacked on Rangers personnel near Bilal Masjid Sector 51/A, Korangi No. 6 in 2018 during which one personnel of Rangers was killed while two others were injured.

Accused Mohiuddin has also been arrested several times before and has remained in jail. During initial interrogation, he has confessed his involvement in murders, extortion collection and number of other heinous crimes.