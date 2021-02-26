CTD arrests target killer affiliated with MQM-London

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Friday claimed to have arrested a MQM-London terrorist Yaseen alias Kamran alias Batak, a close aide of Rehman Bhola (main accused of Baldia Factory Fire Incident).

According to in-charge CTD Shoaib Qureshi, arrested accused Yaseen s/o Suleman was involved in number of target killings besides robberies and police encounters. He had been arrested for several times earlier and had remained in prisons.

Accused Yaseen confessed his involvement in number of target killings in Karachi he committed for the MQM-London.

He escaped to South Africa in 2009 and returned in 2019 and was working secretly for MQM-London.

CTD Official Shoaib Qureshi said that teams have been formed to apprehend other accomplices of Yaseen.