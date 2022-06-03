UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Target Killer Affiliated With MQM-London

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 09:54 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police Friday claimed to have arrested a target killer affiliated with MQM- London involved in spreading sectarian violence.

According to an official, the CTD acting on a tip off arrested Ghazanfar Ali alias Ali Motta from Surjani Town.

The accused along with his other accomplice Nadeem Abbas in 2013 had targeted a member of banned organization at Korangi crossing during which Nadeem Abbas was caught by people and handed over to police while Ghazanfar Ali had managed to escape. Nadeem Abbas was awarded capital punishment by an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in 2018 and he is in prison while Ghazanfar was declared proclaimed offender.

Further investigations were underway.

