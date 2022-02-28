CTD arrests target killer affiliated with religious party

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Monday arrested a target killer affiliated with a religious party, involved in target killings of policeman and workers of political parties

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 )

According to an official, the CTD arrested accused identified as Fazal-ur-Rehman alias Fazlu from New Karachi area.

The accused was involved in targeted killings from 2011 to 2015 and was the In-charge of Lines Area target killing team.

Further investigation was underway.