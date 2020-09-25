CTD arrests target killers involved in over 15 target killings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh Police on Friday arrested two target killers belonging to banned MQM-Altaf group who were involved in over 15 target killings including those of education Department officers and police personnel.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) CTD Omar Shahid Hamid, the arrested identified as Munawar Iqbal s/o Muhammad Iqbal and Waseem alias Commando s/o Ishratullah, during initial interrogation confessed their involvement in number of target killings of political opponents, police personnel, Director and Deputy Director Education Department.

DIGP Omar Shahid Hamid said the accused confessed that they along with their other accomplices target killed Director Education Naeem in Jamshed Quarters area and Dy. Director Education Moin Khan in Pak Colony area in 2012, police constables Arshad in Rizvia area, Sohail Haroon and Shafqatullah in 2012, political opponents Naeem, Ijaz and Muhammad Ali in Pak Colony area in 1995, Salman Baloch and Naeem Baloch in Pak Colony area in 2009, Abdul Shakoor, Javed Abbas, Muhammad Rafiq and others in Nazimabad in 2012, Jamat-e-Islami workers Nadeem Baloch, Azhar alias Ajay, Riaz Alias Langra in Surjani Town in 2013.

They also confessed killing their own party worker Javed Ticket wala over suspicion of being informer in New Karachi area in 2012 while Ameen alias TT over personal enmity in Shah Faisal Colony in 1999.

The arrested accused revealed that Pak Colony Sector In-charge Sarwar alias Dilawar Khan s/o Manzoor Ahmed used to order the killings.

Both the accused have also been arrested five times earlier and have remained in jails.

Cases against them have been registered at the CTD Police Station and further investigations are underway.