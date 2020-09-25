UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTD Arrests Target Killers Involved In Over 15 Target Killings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

CTD arrests target killers involved in over 15 target killings

The Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh Police on Friday arrested two target killers belonging to banned MQM-Altaf group who were involved in over 15 target killings including those of Education Department officers and police personnel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh Police on Friday arrested two target killers belonging to banned MQM-Altaf group who were involved in over 15 target killings including those of education Department officers and police personnel.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) CTD Omar Shahid Hamid, the arrested identified as Munawar Iqbal s/o Muhammad Iqbal and Waseem alias Commando s/o Ishratullah, during initial interrogation confessed their involvement in number of target killings of political opponents, police personnel, Director and Deputy Director Education Department.

DIGP Omar Shahid Hamid said the accused confessed that they along with their other accomplices target killed Director Education Naeem in Jamshed Quarters area and Dy. Director Education Moin Khan in Pak Colony area in 2012, police constables Arshad in Rizvia area, Sohail Haroon and Shafqatullah in 2012, political opponents Naeem, Ijaz and Muhammad Ali in Pak Colony area in 1995, Salman Baloch and Naeem Baloch in Pak Colony area in 2009, Abdul Shakoor, Javed Abbas, Muhammad Rafiq and others in Nazimabad in 2012, Jamat-e-Islami workers Nadeem Baloch, Azhar alias Ajay, Riaz Alias Langra in Surjani Town in 2013.

They also confessed killing their own party worker Javed Ticket wala over suspicion of being informer in New Karachi area in 2012 while Ameen alias TT over personal enmity in Shah Faisal Colony in 1999.

The arrested accused revealed that Pak Colony Sector In-charge Sarwar alias Dilawar Khan s/o Manzoor Ahmed used to order the killings.

Both the accused have also been arrested five times earlier and have remained in jails.

Cases against them have been registered at the CTD Police Station and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Education Police Station Jamshed Shah Faisal Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

1 hour ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 25 Sep 2020

52 seconds ago

Thai Firms Interested in Russian MC-21 Aircraft - ..

54 seconds ago

Spain locks down one million as Europe battles reg ..

55 seconds ago

HBWWF stage protest in favour of women rights

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.