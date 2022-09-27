UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Terrorist Affiliated With Banned Outfit

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police - Karachi on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a terrorist affiliated with a proscribed organization who was hiding in Karachi to escape arrest from Balochistan police.

According to In-charge LEA's Investigations (CTD), accused identified as Mir Ali Haider alias Mir Ali Nawaz was arrested from near Khamiso Goth, New Karachi Industrial Area.

He belonged to banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Balochistan.

He was an absconder and two of his brothers were killed in police encounters with Balochistan Police in 2011 and 2015 while his another brother Yasin, an important figure of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi was wanted by police and was hiding to escape the arrest. His other family members have escaped to a neighbouring country.

The CTD recovered a 30 bore pistol and 4 bullets from his possession. Further investigations are underway.

