CTD Arrests Terrorist Affiliated With MQM-London
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:03 PM
The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department Monday claimed to have arrested a terrorist affiliated with MQM-London and recovered a hand grenade from his possession
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department Monday claimed to have arrested a terrorist affiliated with MQM-London and recovered a hand grenade from his possession.
Arrested terrorist identified as Wahid Hussain alias Guddu alias Sodagar s/o Shamim Hussain used to supply arms and ammunition to other terrorists of MQM-London, said a news release.
Accused Wahid also used to run business of hundi/hawala (illegal money transfers). He confessed his involvement in number of terrorist activities for his party.
The terrorist was arrested from Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city.