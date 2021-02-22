CTD arrests terrorist affiliated with MQM-London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department Monday claimed to have arrested a terrorist affiliated with MQM-London and recovered a hand grenade from his possession.

Arrested terrorist identified as Wahid Hussain alias Guddu alias Sodagar s/o Shamim Hussain used to supply arms and ammunition to other terrorists of MQM-London, said a news release.

Accused Wahid also used to run business of hundi/hawala (illegal money transfers). He confessed his involvement in number of terrorist activities for his party.

The terrorist was arrested from Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city.