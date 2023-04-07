CTD arrests terrorist from Jamshoro

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have arrested a suspect raising funds for the banned outfit in a raid in Sindh University housing society in Jamshoro district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have arrested a suspect raising funds for the banned outfit in a raid in Sindh University housing society in Jamshoro district.

An official informed here on Friday that the suspect Irshad Lakher was arrested in a late-night raid.

According to him, Lakher used to collect funds for the banned outfit.

The CTD, which later booked Lakher in an FIR at CTD police station under Anti Terrorism Act, recovered Rs10,500 from his possession besides receipts of the banned outfit.