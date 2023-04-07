Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Terrorist From Jamshoro

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 09:28 PM

CTD arrests terrorist from Jamshoro

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have arrested a suspect raising funds for the banned outfit in a raid in Sindh University housing society in Jamshoro district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have arrested a suspect raising funds for the banned outfit in a raid in Sindh University housing society in Jamshoro district.

An official informed here on Friday that the suspect Irshad Lakher was arrested in a late-night raid.

According to him, Lakher used to collect funds for the banned outfit.

The CTD, which later booked Lakher in an FIR at CTD police station under Anti Terrorism Act, recovered Rs10,500 from his possession besides receipts of the banned outfit.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Station Jamshoro FIR From Housing

Recent Stories

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

10 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details against Murad Saeed

10 minutes ago
 United States Agency for International Development ..

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Lahore hosts Iftar d ..

13 minutes ago
 IOM Urges Financial Aid for Turkey's Health System ..

IOM Urges Financial Aid for Turkey's Health System to Cope With Earthquakes' Aft ..

13 minutes ago
 Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian ..

Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian Grain Imports - Reports

13 minutes ago
 Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression - ..

Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression - Lebanese Defense Minister Maur ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.