CTD Arrests Terrorist Involved In Target Killings, Street Crimes

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

CTD arrests terrorist involved in target killings, street crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested a terrorist involved in different crimes and recovered arms from his possession.

CTD SSP Operations Arif Aziz said that a terrorist affiliated with MQM London identified as Muhammad Imran alias Nannu son of Najamuddin was arrested from Zaman Town, Korangi by the CTD Operations-II.

Imran alias Nannu along with his other accomplices had stormed a police mobile in Chakra Goth and opened indiscriminate firing due to which all officials inside the van were killed.

Accused confessed that he along with his other accomplices Zaheer alias Fantar, Kashif alias Cheetah and Faheem Alias Matkay Wala opened indiscriminate firing in Korangi killing four people.

He also confessed to killing a doctor in Rehman Tower, Korangi.

He had been arrested by different police stations. Besides, he was absconding in number of cases registered against him at different police stations.

Imran confessed his involvement in killings, attempt to murders, extortion, street crimes and other heinous crimes.

The CTD also recovered a pistol, bullets and magazine from his possession.

