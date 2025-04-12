Open Menu

CTD Arrests Terrorist Linked To Sectarian Targeted Killings

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 01:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has apprehended an alleged terrorist affiliated with the banned outfit Zainabiyun Brigade during an operation conducted in the Soldier Bazar area.

According to a CTD spokesperson on Saturday, the accused, Syed Muhammad Moosa Rizvi alias Kamran, son of Syed Nafees Abbas Rizvi, was arrested following a targeted operation. Rizvi had been in a hide, fearing arrest due to his active involvement in terrorist activities.

Investigations have revealed Rizvi’s involvement in multiple sectarian targeted killings:

September 5, 2023: Along with accomplices, he killed Qari Khurram and injured two others in the Taimuria area.

September 20, 2023: He and his accomplices shot and killed Sher Khan in the Mubina Town area.

November 26, 2023: He shot and injured Jannat Gul in the Sachal area.

November 13, 2024: He facilitated the targeted killing of Syed Muhammad Abu Hashim in the Samanabad area.

The accused is identified as a key operative of the Zainabiyun Brigade and has been deeply involved in sectarian violence. He reportedly received regular funding from the organization to carry out his activities.

Rizvi had already been nominated in cases related to terror financing and other terrorism charges currently under investigation at the CTD police station. Further investigations are ongoing.

