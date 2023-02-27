UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Terrorist Of Proscribed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

CTD arrests terrorist of proscribed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with proscribed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, who was involved in sectarian target killings.

According to spokesman for CTD, accused identified as Muhammad Siddiq son of Nasir-ud-Din, was arrested on a tip off from Garden area of the megalopolis.

The accused during initial interrogation confessed his involvement in sectarian target killings. He revealed that he had escaped to Hyderabad after his house was raided by law enforcement agency for number of times. He had returned to Karachi few days back. Further investigations were underway and the arrested was handed over to concerned authorities.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Terrorist Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

HFZA explores investment opportunities with Turkis ..

HFZA explores investment opportunities with Turkish delegation

6 minutes ago
 Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East announces strategic agenda

6 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2023 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Will ..

15 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament disc ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament discuss parliamentary ties

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanis ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanisms of public-private partnersh ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s v ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s veterinary programmes

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.