CTD arrests terrorist of proscribed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with proscribed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, who was involved in sectarian target killings.

According to spokesman for CTD, accused identified as Muhammad Siddiq son of Nasir-ud-Din, was arrested on a tip off from Garden area of the megalopolis.

The accused during initial interrogation confessed his involvement in sectarian target killings. He revealed that he had escaped to Hyderabad after his house was raided by law enforcement agency for number of times. He had returned to Karachi few days back. Further investigations were underway and the arrested was handed over to concerned authorities.