CTD Arrests Terrorist Of Proscribed Nationalist Outfit

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi with the help of a Federal intelligence agency on Tuesday arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with a proscribed nationalist outfit from Korangi area and recovered arms from his possession.

According to spokesman for CTD, the accused identified as Rustam Ali Shar was arrested from Mehran Town, who was a master mind of banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

A 30 bore pistol along with live five rounds were also recovered from his possession.

During initial interrogation, he revealed that he was in touch with the SRA chief Zulfiqar Khaskeli who was in Germany. They used to contact each other on different mobile apps. Zulfiqar used to give him instructions and targets.

The arrested accused was also nominated in number of FIRs registered against him in different police stations of the province. Further investigations were underway.

