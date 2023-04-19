UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Terrorist Of Proscribed Nationalist Outfit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 06:00 PM

CTD arrests terrorist of proscribed nationalist outfit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi along with a Federal intelligence agency in an operation arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with a proscribed nationalist group and recovered a pistol from him.

According to a spokesman for CTD on Wednesday, the CTD Karachi and an intelligence agency launched a joint operation to nab terrorists involved in recent terrorist activities in the city.

The agencies utilizing modern techniques and intelligence sources broke a network of banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and conducted an operation in Gulshan e Hadeed and adjacent areas during which an alleged terrorist identified as Ubaidullah Langah was arrested.

A 30 bore pistol along with 3 magazines were recovered from his possession.

Arrested during initial interrogation confessed that he attacked a trader in Gulshan e Hadeed Phase-II on April 11th, this year, on the instructions of his commanders Inam Abbasi and Mashooq Qambrani. The case of the incident was registered with Steel Town police station.

Further investigations from the arrested accused were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Terrorist Army National Accountability Bureau Police Station Gulshan April From

Recent Stories

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opp ..

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opportunities

8 minutes ago
 ‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reac ..

‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his ..

9 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

23 minutes ago
 SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections ..

SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections in country at same time

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to first operational offi ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to first operational office of Asian Infrastructure Inv ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.