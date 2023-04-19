CTD arrests terrorist of proscribed nationalist outfit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi along with a Federal intelligence agency in an operation arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with a proscribed nationalist group and recovered a pistol from him.

According to a spokesman for CTD on Wednesday, the CTD Karachi and an intelligence agency launched a joint operation to nab terrorists involved in recent terrorist activities in the city.

The agencies utilizing modern techniques and intelligence sources broke a network of banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and conducted an operation in Gulshan e Hadeed and adjacent areas during which an alleged terrorist identified as Ubaidullah Langah was arrested.

A 30 bore pistol along with 3 magazines were recovered from his possession.

Arrested during initial interrogation confessed that he attacked a trader in Gulshan e Hadeed Phase-II on April 11th, this year, on the instructions of his commanders Inam Abbasi and Mashooq Qambrani. The case of the incident was registered with Steel Town police station.

Further investigations from the arrested accused were underway.