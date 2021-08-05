CTD arrests terrorist of proscribed Sipah-e-Muhammad

The Counter Terrorism Department Karachi on Thursday claimed to have arrested a terrorist, affiliated with a banned outfit, who was organizing his other accomplices to carryout terrorist activities in megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department Karachi on Thursday claimed to have arrested a terrorist, affiliated with a banned outfit, who was organizing his other accomplices to carryout terrorist activities in megalopolis.

In an operation conducted at Service Road, Islamic Research Center, Ayesha Manzil, the CTD arrested Syed Ali Raza Naqvi alias Ali Raza son of Syed Muhammad Saqlain Naqvi, a member of proscribed Sipah e Muhammad, according to spokesman for CTD.

The arrested accused confessed his involvement, along with his accomplices, in numerous targeted killings of his opponent parties. One of his accomplice had already been arrested. The accused was also in touch with the organization Zainebiyoun fighting in Syra.

The CTD recovered a 30 bore pistol with four bullets and load magazine from possession of arrested.

Further investigations were underway in this regard.