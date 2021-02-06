CTD arrests terrorist planning terror attack in Karachi

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department in a joint operation with Pakistan Rangers - Sindh on Saturday apprehended a terrorist planning a terrorist attack on law enforcement agencies and sensitive installations in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department in a joint operation with Pakistan Rangers - Sindh on Saturday apprehended a terrorist planning a terrorist attack on law enforcement agencies and sensitive installations in Karachi.

Arrested terrorist identified as Zakirullah alias Shafiullah alias Zahid Ali s/o Taj Muhammad, who had recently returned from Afghanistan, during preliminary interrogation told that he was affiliated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Daesh, said a news release.

Arrested terrorist confessed that he had received militancy training from Tehreek-i-Taliban in Afghanistan and his involvement in number of attacks on law enforcement agencies and armed forces.

Raids were being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices.