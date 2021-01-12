CTD Arrests Terrorist, Recovers 6kg IED From Mardan
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:52 PM
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday foiled a terror bid by arresting an alleged terrorist from Sheerin Koto area of Mardan district
The CTD police have recovered 6kg improvised explosive device (IED), detonators and other explosive material from Sheerin Koto area in a successful action.
The CTD also arrested a terrorist and shifted him to unknown location for interrogation, police said.