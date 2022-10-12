CTD arrests terrorist, recovers arms, ammunition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with a banned sectarian organization and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with a banned sectarian organization and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from his possession.

According to CTD spokesman, a team of CTD Investigation Garden conducted a raid in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area and arrested an alleged terrorist Syed Nasir Abbas Rizvi and recovered arms and ammo from his possession.

During initial interrogation, the accused revealed that he had been hiding in Lahore and Multan after arrest of his other accomplices. Arrested accused told the police that he had returned to Karachi and was working in real estate business and also organizing his party members. Further investigations were underway.