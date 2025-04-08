Open Menu

CTD Arrests Terrorist, Seizes Sensitive Installation Videos

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 06:00 PM

CTD arrests terrorist, seizes sensitive installation videos

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) In a joint operation with a Federal level intelligence agency, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh arrested a terrorist linked to the proscribe TTP - Fitna Al-Khawarij near Super Highway, seizing a large quantity of illegal weapons.

According to a CTD spokesperson on Tuesday, the arrested suspect, Jameel Ahmed alias Qari Sahab, was in possession of sensitive videos of key installations in Karachi. He was tasked by Hammad Ansari, another accused associated with the same banned outfit, to record these videos of sensitive installations.

These videos were initially sent to Hammad via social media by the 31arrested accused. Hammad Ansari later uploaded the videos after editing on social media platforms.

A case has been registered against the arrested at the CTD Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality ..

Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes

20 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia

Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia

20 minutes ago
 ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, a ..

ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..

20 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister

21 minutes ago
 Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record brea ..

Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record breaking performance in 2024

21 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Develo ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development board meeting

36 minutes ago
HITEC MENA to explore hospitality future in May

HITEC MENA to explore hospitality future in May

36 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Indian Prime Minist ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Indian Prime Minister to discuss future of bilate ..

51 minutes ago
 DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024

DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024

51 minutes ago
 Globalpharma partners with ZIM Laboratories to rev ..

Globalpharma partners with ZIM Laboratories to revolutionise oral drug technolog ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financi ..

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration

1 hour ago

Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan