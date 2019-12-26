CTD arrests terrorists involved in attack on polio team members in Dir district:DIG

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhw Police has arrested two terrorists involved in attacks on polio team workers in Dir District, claiming lives of two police officials.

This was disclosed by DIG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) KP, Tahir Ayub while addressing a press conference at Swat district on Thursday.

The arrested terrorists were involved in attack on polio teams in Dir district on December 18, last as a result of which two policemen embraced martyrdom, Tahir Ayub reiterated.

Both the arrested terrorists are identified as Hameed Ullah and Osama, he added.