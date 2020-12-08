CTD arrests terrorists involved in number of sectarian killings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday claimed to have arrested two suspected militants allegedly affiliated with proscribed Sipah-e-Muhammad's Agha Hassan Group and got trained from a neighbouring country.

According to CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid, the arrested militants identified as Karar Hussain alias Pathan and Kamran Haider alias Kami had received militancy training from neighbouring country. They were trained for using arms, ammunition, suicide jackets, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), Vehicular Borne IED (VBIED), anti-aircraft gun and counter surveillance training.

Both the arrested during initial interrogation confessed their involvement in number of sectarian target killings.

Accused Kamran confessed killing Jamia Binoria's Maulana Yousuf Ludhianvi, Mufti Nizamuddin Shamzai and Sipah-e-Sahaba's Mufti Mehmood.

The accused was involved in killing of 7 activists of Sipah Sahaba who were returning from gathering in Sher Shah, SITE, MMA leader Wasif Aziz in 2007 and others.

Accused Karar Hussain alias Pathan was also involved in various sectarian target killings. The CTD also recovered a 30 bore pistol and a 9MM pistol with 9 live rounds from the possession of arrested accused.

DIG Omar Shahid Hamid said that further investigations were underway and more confessions were expected from the arrested accused.