CTD Arrests Three Alleged Terrorists In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 10:26 PM

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested three alleged terrorists of banned outfits during intelligence based operations in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested three alleged terrorists of banned outfits during intelligence based operations in Punjab.

According to the CTD spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 34 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 34 suspected persons were interrogated and three alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

He said among the arrested terrorists include Muhammad and Irshad-ul-Haq, members of Tehreek-e-Talban Pakistan and an activist of Spaha Sahaba Pakistan, Muhammad Arshad Siddiqui.

The spokesman said that 390 grams of explosives, 4 detonators, 8 feet of safety fuse, 12 receipt books of the banned organization, 18 stickers of the banned organization, two mobile phones and 18540 rupees in cash have been recovered from the accused.

The terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places, the spokesman said.

Furthermore, during this week, a total of 471 combing operations were conducted with the help of local police and law and enforcement agencies, he said and added that during these combing operations, 23381 persons were checked, 99 suspects were arrested ,75 FIRs were registered and 52 recoveries were made.

The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab was diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone would be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said.

