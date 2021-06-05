UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTD Arrests Three Of Lyari Gangs, Recovers Arms, Ammo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

CTD arrests three of Lyari Gangs, recovers arms, ammo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Saturday claimed to have arrested three alleged terrorist belonging to Lyari Gangs from Lyari area and recovered arms, ammunition and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

The CTD acting on a tip off arrested Aslam alias Arshad Sindhi, Tanveer alias Patni and Majid alias Siyad, who were wanted to police for their involvement in number of killings cases, according to spokesman for CTD.

Arrested were affiliated with Uzair Baloch and Mulla Sohail groups of Lyari Gangs. They confessed their involvement in various heinous crimes including killings, attempt to murders, extortion and others.

One of the arrested, Tanveer alias Patni had been arrested in 2005 by Kharadar police station and remained in jail for three years. After returning from jail he joined Aman Committee (Lyari Gang). The accused fled to abroad after launch of Karachi operation by the law enforcement agencies and returned to Karachi in 2017.

During the course of investigation the arrested accused revealed their involvement in extortion and drug business in different parts of Lyari.

The CTD recovered a hand grenade, a 30 bore pistol along with loaded magazine and rounds from accused Aslam alias Arshad Sindhi, a Kalashnikov with 10 rounds and loaded magazine from Tanveer alias Patni, a 30 bore pistol alongwith rounds and loaded magazine from accused Majid alias Siyad. A stolen motorcycle bearing registration number KLT-0545 was also recovered from the possession of arrested. Case of the stolen motorcycle was registered at New Karachi PS.

Accused Aslam alias Arshad Sindhi was wanted to police in four cases registered against him including three at Chakiwara PS and one at Kalakot PS.

Accused Tanveer Patni was wanted for his involvement in two cases registered against him at Kharadar PS and accused Majid alias Siyad also in two cases registered against him at Chakiwara and Kalakot PS.

Further investigations against arrested was underway while CTD teams had been formed to apprehend their other accomplices.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Terrorist Police Business Police Station Jail Lyari 2017 From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Queen of Denmark on Natio ..

1 minute ago

UAE to participate in the World Judo Championships ..

46 minutes ago

Police arrest three robbers, recover valuables in ..

39 minutes ago

Uganda replacing forests with sugarcane fields dra ..

39 minutes ago

&#039;SEHA&#039; provides exceptional health care ..

46 minutes ago

Saplings distributed to mark World Environment Day ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.