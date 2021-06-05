CTD arrests three of Lyari Gangs, recovers arms, ammo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Saturday claimed to have arrested three alleged terrorist belonging to Lyari Gangs from Lyari area and recovered arms, ammunition and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

The CTD acting on a tip off arrested Aslam alias Arshad Sindhi, Tanveer alias Patni and Majid alias Siyad, who were wanted to police for their involvement in number of killings cases, according to spokesman for CTD.

Arrested were affiliated with Uzair Baloch and Mulla Sohail groups of Lyari Gangs. They confessed their involvement in various heinous crimes including killings, attempt to murders, extortion and others.

One of the arrested, Tanveer alias Patni had been arrested in 2005 by Kharadar police station and remained in jail for three years. After returning from jail he joined Aman Committee (Lyari Gang). The accused fled to abroad after launch of Karachi operation by the law enforcement agencies and returned to Karachi in 2017.

During the course of investigation the arrested accused revealed their involvement in extortion and drug business in different parts of Lyari.

The CTD recovered a hand grenade, a 30 bore pistol along with loaded magazine and rounds from accused Aslam alias Arshad Sindhi, a Kalashnikov with 10 rounds and loaded magazine from Tanveer alias Patni, a 30 bore pistol alongwith rounds and loaded magazine from accused Majid alias Siyad. A stolen motorcycle bearing registration number KLT-0545 was also recovered from the possession of arrested. Case of the stolen motorcycle was registered at New Karachi PS.

Accused Aslam alias Arshad Sindhi was wanted to police in four cases registered against him including three at Chakiwara PS and one at Kalakot PS.

Accused Tanveer Patni was wanted for his involvement in two cases registered against him at Kharadar PS and accused Majid alias Siyad also in two cases registered against him at Chakiwara and Kalakot PS.

Further investigations against arrested was underway while CTD teams had been formed to apprehend their other accomplices.