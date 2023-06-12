CTD arrests three suspects of hostile intelligence agency

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three suspects from a sleeper cell of a hostile intelligence agency and recovered a huge quantity of foreign-made arms and grenades from their possessions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three suspects from a sleeper cell of a hostile intelligence agency and recovered a huge quantity of foreign-made arms and grenades from their possessions.

According to a spokesman for CTD, the CTD along with an intelligence agency, in an operation, arrested three identified as Syed Kumail Hyder alias Ibrahim, Syed Hadi Raza Zaidi alias Zaheer, Syed Zahoor Abbas Zaidi alias Ghaffar alias Chacha, who had done recce to attack sensitive installations, important government buildings and others.

They had departed from their hideout to target an important personality when they were arrested.

CTD had formed different teams for apprehending their other accomplices upon their indications.

The agencies recovered six foreign made 9mm and three hand grenades from their possessions.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.