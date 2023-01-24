UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Three Terror Suspects

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 07:21 PM

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)) Punjab has arrested three terror suspects from different parts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)) Punjab has arrested three terror suspects from different parts of the province.

According to the spokesperson of the CTD, in the wake of current wave of terrorism, the CTD Punjab conducted extensive and coordinated combing operations across the Punjab to avert any untoward incident.

The CTD Punjab conducted 49 combing and search operations, in which 50 localities were checked in different districts of Punjab, he said, and added that during these combing operations 2713 suspects were interrogated, 517 persons were biometrically checked and three suspects were arrested with weapons and explosive materials including one pistol.

He said that four FIRs were registered against the arrested persons in Yeki Gate Lahore, Civil Line Mandi Bahauddin, Dunyapur and Nowshera Khushab.

Further investigations were under way, he added.

The spokesman said that the CTD Punjab was proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab and would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti state elements behind bars.

