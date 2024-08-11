CTD Arrests To Wanted Terrorists Of Banned SRA Organization
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 01:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police in Larkana, along with agencies took action on Sunday based on secret information and arrested two wanted terrorists belonging to the banned organization SRA.
The police seized explosive material, detonators, safety fuse, black powder, wire nut bolts and a grenade. Following the seizure of material, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the CTD police station.
In this regard, DSP Larkana Syed Asghar Ali Shah told to media person that the team of CTD Police Larkana conducted a joint operation with agencies on the Neodero Road on a secret tip. He said that Salahuddin Jatoi, a resident of Mehrabpur village of Bagrani taluks, was arrested and 350 grams of explosives, six detonators, a safety fuse, black powder, wire, nut bolt and a grenade were seized from the accused.
He said that the arrested terrorists told during the investigation that they met with the senior leadership of SRA during 15 days of training, where they learned to operate and make all kinds of weapons.
He said that the terrorists have accepted responsibility for the explosion in DAS Hyderi Larkana on May 29 and revealed that after the blast in DSP Hyderi's office, They had a plan to blow up Ladies Jail Larkana.
DSP CTD further informed that there are cases of serious nature including terrorism against the arrested terrorists in different police stations.
