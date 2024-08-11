Open Menu

CTD Arrests To Wanted Terrorists Of Banned SRA Organization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 01:30 PM

CTD arrests to wanted terrorists of banned SRA organization

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police in Larkana, along with agencies took action on Sunday based on secret information and arrested two wanted terrorists belonging to the banned organization SRA.

The police seized explosive material, detonators, safety fuse, black powder, wire nut bolts and a grenade. Following the seizure of material, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the CTD police station.

In this regard, DSP Larkana Syed Asghar Ali Shah told to media person that the team of CTD Police Larkana conducted a joint operation with agencies on the Neodero Road on a secret tip. He said that Salahuddin Jatoi, a resident of Mehrabpur village of Bagrani taluks, was arrested and 350 grams of explosives, six detonators, a safety fuse, black powder, wire, nut bolt and a grenade were seized from the accused.

He said that the arrested terrorists told during the investigation that they met with the senior leadership of SRA during 15 days of training, where they learned to operate and make all kinds of weapons.

He said that the terrorists have accepted responsibility for the explosion in DAS Hyderi Larkana on May 29 and revealed that after the blast in DSP Hyderi's office, They had a plan to blow up Ladies Jail Larkana.

DSP CTD further informed that there are cases of serious nature including terrorism against the arrested terrorists in different police stations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Road Larkana Jatoi Mehrabpur May Sunday FIR Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

2 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan