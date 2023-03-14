CTD arrests TTP terrorist, recovers Kalashnikov

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Investigation Wing on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a terrorist affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Tariq Geedhar group who had come to Karachi to carry out terrorist activities.

according to a CTD spokesman, the arrested accused identified as Israr, was a close aide of the group's commander and had reached Karachi 20 days ago from Darra Adam Khel.

CTD also recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession, he said, adding, the accused had been a facilitator in a number of terrorist activities.

Further investigations were underway.