CTD arrests two accused for killing a builder

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi arrested two accused who were allegedly involved in killing a builder in the limits of SITE-A police station.

The spokesman of CTD on Monday told that the arrested accused were identified as Anas Zahid and Daniyal Ali who had allegedly killed a builder Kashif, a few days ago during an operation of Sindh Building Control Authority in Gulbahar area.

The arrested accused were handed over to Gulbahar police station for further legal proceedings.