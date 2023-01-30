UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Two Alleged Terrorists

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a terrorist bid by arresting two alleged terrorists belonging to Al-Qaeda from Rahim Yar Khan (RY Khan) on Sunday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ahmad Hassan and Ghulam Ali.

A CTD team reportedly received an information that the arrested suspects had gathered at a chowk in R.Y Khan for planning to target sensitive installations. The officials rushed to the spot on the tip-off.

On seeing police party, the suspects tried to disappear from the scene, however, the CTD officials surrounded the suspects before arrest and recovered explosive material, electrical detonators, illegal weapon and bomb devices from their custody.

A case has been registered against them.

The suspects have been moved to an unidentified location for further investigations.

The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab was diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone would be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, the spokesman for CTD said.

