CTD arrests two Daesh militants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) along with an intelligence agency arrested two terrorists belonging to Daesh from New Truck Stand Mauripur, Hawksbay

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) along with an intelligence agency arrested two terrorists belonging to Daesh from New Truck Stand Mauripur, Hawksbay.

Arrested identified as Naseemullah alias Naseem and Muhammad Essa alias Maulvi Idrees alias Hakeem Luqman had attained militancy training from Afghanistan, said a news release on Monday.

Accused Naseemullah was son-in-law of killed Daesh terrorist Hafeez Pandrani and Muhammad Siddiq.

Daughters of both terrorists helped Naseemullah in movements of arms and ammunition at several occasions.

Cases had been registered against arrested at CTD Police Station and further investigations were underway.