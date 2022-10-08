CTD arrests two members of defunct organisations

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested two persons belonging to different defunct organisations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested two persons belonging to different defunct organisations.

A spokesman for the CTD said here on Saturday that 1,320-gm explosive, four nonelectric detonators, pistol and proscribed literature were recovered from the accused.

During the current week, the CTD, with the coordination of local police, conducted 367 combing operations in which 226 suspected people were arrested and 22 (first information report) FIRs were registered.