CTD Arrests Two Militants Of Banned SRA

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

CTD arrests two militants of banned SRA

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday claimed to have arrested two members of proscribed outfit Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA), one of the arrested was planning to explode vehicle of restaurant owner with magnetic device

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday claimed to have arrested two members of proscribed outfit Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA), one of the arrested was planning to explode vehicle of restaurant owner with magnetic device.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) CTD Omar Shahid Hamid addressing a news conference at his office told the media that an accused identified as Mumtaz Soomro was arrested in a joint operation with Rangers and intelligence agency from Tariq Road.

Mumtaz Soomro was planning a bomb attack with a remote controlled magnetic device on vehicle of a foreign restaurant owner. On his indication, a magnetic device and a remote control were recovered from a motorbike parked in front of the restaurant.

Upon further indication of Mumtaz, another terrorist Commander SRA Karachi Javed Mangrio was nabbed and a hand grenade was recovered from his possession.

Both the arrested terrorists confessed their involvement in number of terrorist activities including an attack on Sub-Inspector Amir Riaz in Shah Latif Town in a bid to take revenge of Irshad Ranjhani murder, in year 2020.

The cop had sustained injuries in the attack.

Accused Mumtaz and Javed on instructions of SRA Commander Sajjad Shah provided four Kalashnikovs and bullets to BLA terrorists for an attack on Stock Exchange in 2020. They were also involved in hand grenade attack on Rangers vehicle at Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Jauhar in June 2020.

Both arrested were also involved in hand grenade attacks on Rangers headquarters Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamat-e-Islami rally in Karachi and on Independence day sales stalls in Karachi.

The accused had thrown a hand grenade on train march of PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh however the grenade didn't hit the train. Besides, they were involved in number of other terrorist activities and also in transportation of arms and ammunition.

CTD DIGP Omar Shahid Hamid said that further investigations were underway.

