CTD Arrests Two Most Wanted Terrorists In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:51 PM

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

The Sources say that alleged-terrorists have been identified as Agha Hassan and Muhammad Ali Raza Naqvi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2020) Counter-Terrorism-Department (CTD) arrested two most wanted terrorists from Mangophir road in Karachi on Friday.

The sources said that alleged-terrorists were identified as Agha Hassan and Muhammad Ali Raza Naqvi.

“The operation was launched yesterday midnight and both were arrested,” said the sources.

They said that two alleged two terrorists including Karrar Hussain and Syed Ausat Ali Rizvi ran away after getting benefit of darkness during the operation

The officials also confirmed the recovery of weapons from the terrorists, saying that they were most wanted.

Syed Ausat Ali Rizvi, according to CTD, was allegedly heading organised sleeper cells.

The sources said that the accused had made revelations about target killing including the assassination of Dr Mehboob. Shooters of the sleeper cell were being given Rs25,000 each in a month, they added.

Further investigation was underway, they stated.

