Open Menu

CTD Arrests Two Of Proscribed Nationalist Party

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 07:11 PM

CTD arrests two of proscribed nationalist party

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested two alleged members of a banned nationalist outfit from the Shar Goth area of the city and recovered arms, grenades, a motorcycle, funding books and receipts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested two alleged members of a banned nationalist outfit from the Shar Goth area of the city and recovered arms, grenades, a motorcycle, funding books and receipts.

In an intelligence-based operation, the CTD arrested two Allah Rakhyo Mangi and Yasir Hassan Lashari of a proscribed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

The CTD recovered two hand grenades, two 30-bore pistols along with magazines, 17 live rounds, a motorcycle, SRA funding books, receipts and cash from the possession of the arrested.

During the preliminary investigations, the arrested revealed that they had been given 5 targets, for which they had completed their recce.

Five cases had been registered at the CTD police station against the arrested and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Army Police Station Shar From

Recent Stories

Mayor Karachi for accelerating work to bring stree ..

Mayor Karachi for accelerating work to bring streetlights on solar system

3 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

3 minutes ago
 Energy Ministry finalizes recommendations on elect ..

Energy Ministry finalizes recommendations on electricity bills: Solangi

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs to accelerate execution of ..

3 minutes ago
 Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

10 minutes ago
 Alps rockslide halts train services between France ..

Alps rockslide halts train services between France and Italy

6 minutes ago
Massive fraud exposed in Peshawar valley housing ..

Massive fraud exposed in Peshawar valley housing society

6 minutes ago
 Libya foreign minister suspended after Israel meet ..

Libya foreign minister suspended after Israel meeting

6 minutes ago
 Healthy life style can control Diabetes :Dr.Ghulla ..

Healthy life style can control Diabetes :Dr.Ghullam Hussain

6 minutes ago
 Hot , dry weather likely in most plain areas of co ..

Hot , dry weather likely in most plain areas of country:PMD

6 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for strengthening financial ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for strengthening financial inclusion, gender equality

5 minutes ago
 Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan