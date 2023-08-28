CTD arrests two of proscribed nationalist party

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested two alleged members of a banned nationalist outfit from the Shar Goth area of the city and recovered arms, grenades, a motorcycle, funding books and receipts.

In an intelligence-based operation, the CTD arrested two Allah Rakhyo Mangi and Yasir Hassan Lashari of a proscribed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

The CTD recovered two hand grenades, two 30-bore pistols along with magazines, 17 live rounds, a motorcycle, SRA funding books, receipts and cash from the possession of the arrested.

During the preliminary investigations, the arrested revealed that they had been given 5 targets, for which they had completed their recce.

Five cases had been registered at the CTD police station against the arrested and further investigation was underway.