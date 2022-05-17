UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Two Suspects Involved In Anarkali Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 10:29 PM

CTD arrests two suspects involved in Anarkali blast

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two terrorists involved in New Anarkali Blast, in which three people were killed and 33 others were injured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two terrorists involved in New Anarkali Blast, in which three people were killed and 33 others were injured.

The arrested terrorists included Sanaullah s/o Abdul Sattar and Abdul Razziq s/o Jilani while improvised explosive devices (IEDs), detonator, prima cord, remote control and batteries were recovered from them. The recovered IEDs were prepared to carry out terrorist attacks on law enforcement agencies in Lahore and train coach at Railway Station Lahore.

A spokesman for CTD said that a case FIR No. 01/22, dated 20.01.22, u/s 324/302/427/109/120B PPC, 3/4 ESA, 7ATA was registered at police station regarding New Anarkali blast.

According to the CTD, the CTD while working on leads developed through technical analysis and secret information received from credible sources, it was divulged that terrorists involved in Anarkali Blast had left from Balochistan on a truck to carry out some terrorist activity in Lahore.

On the intelligence lead, the CTD Punjab traced Sana Ullah s/o Abdul Sattar and Abdul Razziq s/o Jilani and apprehended them through intelligence based operations.

The suspects also confessed their involvement in New Anarkali blast and disclosed the plan of two terrorist activities in Lahore. During the investigation, it was also divulged that a hostile intelligence agency was involved in this nefarious activity and it was planned in a neighboring country.

