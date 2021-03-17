CTD arrests two terror suspects in lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two terrorists of banned outfit from Lari Adda (General Bus Stand) here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two terrorists of banned outfit from Lari Adda (General Bus Stand) here on Wednesday.

According to CTD spokesperson,the CTD team conducted raid at Lari Adda and arrested two suspects--Walayat Khan and Abdul Malik aka Izzatullah.

The terrorists were belonged to Afghanistan.

The team recovered a pistol, explosive material and mobile phones,videos from their possession.

The security personnel started interrogation from the detainees.