CTD Arrests Two TTP Terrorists In Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department ( CTD) police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two terrorist of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan during intelligence based operation at their hideout.

The CTD official said that Terrorist Nidha Ali was wanted to police in 14 terrorist different cases of terrorism and was carrying Rs.

7 million head money.

Other terrorist, Fardal Ali was wanted to police in four terrorist cases and carrying Rs. 4 million head money.

Police also recovered weapons and explosive from their possession.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation.

Police is expecting to get more details from the arrested terrorists about their network in further investigation.

