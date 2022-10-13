CTD asked to counter illegal weapons business

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday ordered the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officers to ensure the prevention of sale and purchase of illegal arms by identifying the means of their transportation.

A strategy and action plan in this regard should be coordinated and implemented at all levels, he said addressing a meeting with the officers and personnel of CTD at the Central Police office (CPO), Karachi.

He said that the award distribution ceremony and certificates of appreciation will be held soon for the significant achievements and performance of CTD.

On the occasion, Additional IGP CTD Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas briefed the IGP Sindh about the performance and progress of CTD.

He also shared details of recent encounter of CTD with terrorists and also briefed about the treatment facilities being provided to injured CTD policemen.