CTD Attack Condemned; KP Govt Taking Measures To Improve Capacity Of Police, CTD: Bangash

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Kamran Bangash on Wednesday reiterated the provincial government's resolve to eliminate terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations and said that the government was taking pragmatic steps to improve capacity of police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Addressing a joint press conference here along with Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra and Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Tribal Affairs Babar Swati on Bannu terrorists' attack, they expressed solidarity with bereaved families of martyred soldiers.

Bangash said that KP suffered huge losses in terms of human lives and property in war against terrorism, but KP people and police always remained determined to fight out the menace.

Referring to terrorists' attack on CTD compound in Bannu, he added that police and security forces had already shared information about possible terrorist attacks.

He said political statements over the incident should be avoided as it would be tantamount to hurting the sentiments of the bereaved families and discouraging the nation to fight out terrorism.

The Minister said there was no match of security situation of KP with rest of the country, adding that funds were required for the tribal districts to elevate police force as per the security challenges and despite repeated requests the funds were not provided.

Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that KP province was facing economic and security challenges in the wake of flood devastations and the provincial government had made several requests to the Federal government to provide funds in this regard.

He said that since funds were not released to the province, therefore the challenges had further aggravated.

