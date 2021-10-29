UrduPoint.com

CTD Bannu Kills Two Terrorists In Mir Ali

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:49 PM

CTD Bannu kills two terrorists in Mir Ali

In a late night operation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Bannu Region and law enforcing agencies killed two terrorists after exchange of fire in Mir Ali area of FR Bannu district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :In a late night operation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Bannu Region and law enforcing agencies killed two terrorists after exchange of fire in Mir Ali area of FR Bannu district.

A Police spokesman said that during the intelligence based operation in Mir Ali area; police cordoned off a house and asked the terrorists to surrender. However, instead of laying down their arms, the terrorists started firing on police which was effectively retaliated. Police said two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire while the others escaped the area taking advantage of the darkness.

The CTD said two SMG guns, a hand-grenade, three magazines, cartridges and other banned material were recovered from the house. The terrorists belonged to the Aleem Khan Khushalli group of the banned TTP outfit.

Police said the terrorists were also wanted in cases of target killing, extortion, bomb blasts and attacks on security forces. The CTD has cordoned off a big area to ensure the arrest of the escaped terrorists.

Related Topics

Firing Target Killing Bannu Fire Police Exchange From

Recent Stories

Ukraine May Receive UK Missiles Brimstone Sea Spea ..

Ukraine May Receive UK Missiles Brimstone Sea Spear - Defense Ministry

49 seconds ago
 Pak-Nigeria bilateral trade must be enhanced to $1 ..

Pak-Nigeria bilateral trade must be enhanced to $1bln: envoy

50 seconds ago
 Berlin presses UK, France to resolve fishing row

Berlin presses UK, France to resolve fishing row

52 seconds ago
 Two persons suffocate to death in well at Phagora ..

Two persons suffocate to death in well at Phagora distt Battagram

5 minutes ago
 Local Bodies elections to be held in AJK by June n ..

Local Bodies elections to be held in AJK by June next year: AJK PM

5 minutes ago
 LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till ..

LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till Nov 2

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.