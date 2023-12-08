CTD booked human trafficker, mastermind of Greece boat incident

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) along with other Law Enforcement Agency on Friday conducted a joint operation in Shadipalli area of Umerkot district.

According to CTD officials, the operation was conducted in search of Faizullah Khan Ahmed Zai Pathan, the alleged mastermind behind the Greece boat tragedy that happened in June this year, in the Shadipalli area of Umerkot district, Mirpurkhas.

The suspect, attempting to conceal his identity with artificial hair and a wig, was implicated not only in the June 14 Greece boat incident but also in international human trafficking spanning Italy, Lebanon, and other European countries.

During initial investigations, Faizullah Khan disclosed his involvement in the Greece boat accident and admitted to engaging in other crimes alongside his father and brother, who are residing illegally in Italy.

A case against Faizullah Khan was registered on June 20, 2023, at the Anti Human Trafficking and Smuggling Wing in FIA Rawalpindi.

Faizullah Khan was handed over to Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) for further legal proceedings, framed charges related to human trafficking.

