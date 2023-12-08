Open Menu

CTD Booked Human Trafficker, Mastermind Of Greece Boat Incident

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

CTD booked human trafficker, mastermind of Greece boat incident

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) along with other Law Enforcement Agency on Friday conducted a joint operation in Shadipalli area of Umerkot district.

According to CTD officials, the operation was conducted in search of Faizullah Khan Ahmed Zai Pathan, the alleged mastermind behind the Greece boat tragedy that happened in June this year, in the Shadipalli area of Umerkot district, Mirpurkhas.

The suspect, attempting to conceal his identity with artificial hair and a wig, was implicated not only in the June 14 Greece boat incident but also in international human trafficking spanning Italy, Lebanon, and other European countries.

During initial investigations, Faizullah Khan disclosed his involvement in the Greece boat accident and admitted to engaging in other crimes alongside his father and brother, who are residing illegally in Italy.

A case against Faizullah Khan was registered on June 20, 2023, at the Anti Human Trafficking and Smuggling Wing in FIA Rawalpindi.

Faizullah Khan was handed over to Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) for further legal proceedings, framed charges related to human trafficking.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Accident Rawalpindi Italy Lebanon Greece Federal Investigation Agency June

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

7 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

16 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

16 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

16 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

16 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

16 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

16 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

16 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

16 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan