CTD Busts Auto Theft Gang, Recovers Stolen Car

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 12:10 PM

CTD busts auto theft gang, recovers stolen car

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday announced the dismantling of a five-member gang engaged in auto theft, accompanied by the recovery of a stolen car in their possession.

The CTD apprehended the suspects within the jurisdiction of Sachal police station and found the vehicle registered as BCR-572, which had been reported stolen from Mubina Town, as per the CTD spokesperson.

The apprehended individuals, namely Javed Ali, Qurban Ali, Zeeshan, Khadim, and Aslam, disclosed during initial interrogations that they had been involved in auto thefts since approximately 2006 or 2007. Their modus operandi involved stealing vehicles from Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur between the hours of Fajr prayers and 7 am. Moreover, the accused confessed to trafficking the stolen cars in Balochistan.

The detained suspects were transferred to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) for further legal procedures.

