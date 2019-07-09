CTD busts gang involved in looting people coming out of banks/money changers

UrduPoint.com
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Investigation team has busted a gang reportedly involved in looting people coming out of banks or money changers after withdrawing money and arrested three members

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Investigation team has busted a gang reportedly involved in looting people coming out of banks or money changers after withdrawing money and arrested three members.

This was said by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) CTD Investigation Muhammad Altaf Sarwar Malik while addressing a press conference at his office here on Tuesday.

The police have recovered two Kalashnikov and three 30-bore pistols from the suspects, he said.

The SSP CTD Investigation are identified as Wahid Bux alias Fauji, Shahid Ali and Shaukat Ali.

He said that the suspects are arrested after exchange of fire while three accomplices of them managed to escape from spot.

The alleged gang mostly targeted the areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Gulistan-e-Johar, Ferozabad and Bahadarabad, said the SSP CTD Investigation.

