CTD busts inter-provincial arms syndicate, four key operatives arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has apprehended four prominent members of an inter-provincial syndicate engaged in the illicit trade of firearms.

Acting on intelligence, the CTD Karachi conducted the operation, resulting in the arrest of four pivotal figures involved in the illegal arms trade network.

These individuals were responsible for sourcing firearms from Peshawar via online platforms and other illicit channels, distributing them to street criminals, and utilizing them in criminal activities themselves.

The apprehended suspects, identified as Ghulam Rasool, Muhammad Yusuf alias Guddu, Gul Hassan, and Farhan alias Ganja and recovered two 9mm pistols, four 30 bore pistols, 16 bullets, and two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Notably, these individuals have a history of criminal activity, having been previously arrested in various police stations across Karachi for their involvement in street crimes and other offenses.

The recovered weapons will undergo forensic examination for further investigation. Efforts are also underway to gather information regarding the gang's transportation facilitators, with details being shared with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for coordinated action against this inter-provincial criminal network.

Cases have been registered against the detained suspects, and ongoing operations aim to apprehend their associates involved in criminal activities.