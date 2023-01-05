UrduPoint.com

CTD Captures 12 Suspects In Lahore

Published January 05, 2023

The Counter Terrorism Department claimed to have captured 12 suspects in various parts of Punjab on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department claimed to have captured 12 suspects in various parts of Punjab on Thursday.

According to CTD officials, the suspects were arrested from Layya, Faisalabad, Lahore, Okara districts of Punjab and cases were registered against them.

As many as 677 people were biometrically verified during 39 combing operations, while 12 people were arrested during interrogation of 2417 suspects.

The CTD officials said that combing operations will continue in the context of new wave of terrorism, adding that all resources are being used to suppress the evil elements.

