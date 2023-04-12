CTD claims of arresting six terrorists of suicide blast on Takhtbag check-post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Terrorism Department Peshawar Wednesday in successful operations arrested 6 terrorists involved in the suicide blast at Takht Beg Check Post, a spokesman of the Counter Terrorism Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men here.

It is worth mentioning here that two months ago, an unknown suicide bomber fired and blew himself up at the Takhtbag check post, the spokesman said. During the attack, two police officers were martyred in the blast while a private employee was also martyred.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Ahmedullah, Fazal Amin, Fazal Ahmed, Muhammad Amir son of Zar Ahmed have been arrested, the spokesman said while giving the details about successful operations on various localities.

In the second operation, three accused Farman, Abdul Qayyum, Inayatullah were arrested from Jamrud, the spokesman said.

He said efforts are on to arrest two more terrorists. He said, all the arrested terrorists were transferred to an unknown location and the investigation started.