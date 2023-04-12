Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

CTD Claims Of Arresting Six Terrorists Of Suicide Blast On Takhtbag Check-post

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

CTD claims of arresting six terrorists of suicide blast on Takhtbag check-post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Terrorism Department Peshawar Wednesday in successful operations arrested 6 terrorists involved in the suicide blast at Takht Beg Check Post, a spokesman of the Counter Terrorism Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men here.

It is worth mentioning here that two months ago, an unknown suicide bomber fired and blew himself up at the Takhtbag check post, the spokesman said. During the attack, two police officers were martyred in the blast while a private employee was also martyred.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Ahmedullah, Fazal Amin, Fazal Ahmed, Muhammad Amir son of Zar Ahmed have been arrested, the spokesman said while giving the details about successful operations on various localities.

In the second operation, three accused Farman, Abdul Qayyum, Inayatullah were arrested from Jamrud, the spokesman said.

He said efforts are on to arrest two more terrorists. He said, all the arrested terrorists were transferred to an unknown location and the investigation started.

Related Topics

Attack Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Suicide Jamrud Post Media All From Employment

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

50 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

50 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED ..

Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED1.7 bn in March 2023

50 minutes ago
 Insured individuals should plan for retirement onc ..

Insured individuals should plan for retirement once they are employed: GPSSA

50 minutes ago
 Masdar expands presence in US with completion of a ..

Masdar expands presence in US with completion of acquisition of Big Beau project ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.