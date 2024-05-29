CTD Conduct Province-wide Search Operations, Detain 8 Suspects
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers Sindh, the Special Branch and local police conducted targeted search operations across various cities in the province.
According to a CTD spokesperson on Wednesday, data of 435 individuals was reviewed using the Talash app during these operations. Additionally, around 200 vehicles were inspected and searched.
The operations resulted in the detention of eight suspects linked to criminal activities, who were subsequently handed over to the local police for further action.
Senior officers from the CTD, Rangers, Special Branch, and local police actively participated in these coordinated efforts.
Recent Stories
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LGH launches special Measles Helpline10 minutes ago
-
PHA to make food restaurant at Jinnah Park30 minutes ago
-
Police arrest nine gamblers; recover Rs 30,000 stake money39 minutes ago
-
Largest container vessel docks at South Asia Pakistan Terminals40 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Office provides relief to citizen40 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for city40 minutes ago
-
Health Minister inaugurates 250 kW solar project at Women & Children Hospital Charsadda40 minutes ago
-
King Salman to host 2,322 global pilgrims for Hajj50 minutes ago
-
AIOU hold Int’l moot on “Ijtehad Bilmaqasid”50 minutes ago
-
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC told55 minutes ago
-
11 drug dealers arrested, recovered hashish, heroin, ice and liquor60 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders shifting of Basima bus injured to Quetta by Air Ambulance60 minutes ago