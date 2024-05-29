Open Menu

CTD Conduct Province-wide Search Operations, Detain 8 Suspects

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers Sindh, the Special Branch and local police conducted targeted search operations across various cities in the province.

According to a CTD spokesperson on Wednesday, data of 435 individuals was reviewed using the Talash app during these operations. Additionally, around 200 vehicles were inspected and searched.

The operations resulted in the detention of eight suspects linked to criminal activities, who were subsequently handed over to the local police for further action.

Senior officers from the CTD, Rangers, Special Branch, and local police actively participated in these coordinated efforts.

