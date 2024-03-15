CTD Conducted Search & Combing Operation In PS Shahzad Town Limits
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday conducted a search and combing operation within Shahzad Town police station's jurisdiction.
Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens, a public relations officer said.
Responding these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Shahzad Town police station by CTD and local police teams.
During the search and combing operation 81 suspicious persons, 42 houses, 18 motorcycles and 09 vehicles were thoroughly checked, while police teams shifted 03 suspicious person and 01 bike and two 30 bore pistols with ammunition to the police station for further verification purpose.
Senior police officers said that, the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. The citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.
