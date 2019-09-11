UrduPoint.com
CTD Conducting IBOs To Eliminate Terrorists, IGP Tells UK HC Delegation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:06 PM

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan Wednesday said the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was conducting intelligence-based operations (IBOs) to eliminate terrorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan Wednesday said the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was conducting intelligence-based operations (IBOs) to eliminate terrorists.

While talking to a two-member delegation of the British High Commission at Central Police Office, he said that actions were being taken to eradicate terrorism, their facilitators and financial network with full force.

The IGP said that modern training and capacity building of policemen was among top priorities of the department and in this regard cooperation and coordination with other countries' law-enforcing agencies would be further extended.

The British High Commission delegates included newly appointed Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Liaison Officer Matt Potts and departing officer Mark Imrie.

The delegates acknowledged the efforts of Punjab police's war against terrorism and said that service delivery initiatives including 'Police Khidmat Marakaz' were according to the international standards.

They said that the Punjab Police were the first police force of Pakistan, which utilised the information technology especially the latest monitoring and surveillance system, installed at Safe City Lahore.

Later, shields were exchanged between the IGP and British Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Liaison Officers.

