CTD conducts 29 IBOs in Punjab, arrests members of banned groups

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has conducted 29 intelligence based operations (IBOs) across the province to avert any untoward incident, keeping in view the recent wave of terrorism across country particularly targeted killing of police officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has conducted 29 intelligence based operations (IBOs) across the province to avert any untoward incident, keeping in view the recent wave of terrorism across country particularly targeted killing of police officials.

A spokesmen for CTD Punjab said that 30 suspects had been interrogated during these IBOs, out of which six suspects were arrested. Out of the arrested suspects, Sagheer Hussain Shah and Abdul Jabbar of defunct organisation, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested from Okara while explosive material, an improvised explosive device (IED), two grenades, prima cord two feet, electric detonator, a pistols 30-bore and 10 bullets, Rs 5,110 in cash and a motorcycle were recovered from them.

During another IBO, a suspect Sufyan Waheed, belonging to defunct organisation al-Qaeda was arrested from Gujrat for distributing banned books among people and advertising his defunct organisation through stickers while the CTD recovered two banned books, 15 stickers of al-Qaeda, a cell-phone, Rs 2,450 in cash and CNIC from him.

Another suspect Hidayat-Ullah, belonging to the TTP was arrested from Khushab for advertising his defunct organisation through pamphlets and stickers, whereas 59 stickers of defunct TTP, 22 pamphlets and Rs 10,000 in cash were recovered from him.

However, suspect Nishan Ali and Syed Jaffar Hussain, belong to a defunct organisation Tehrik-e-Jafaria (TJP) were arrested from Jhang for sharing hateful post on the social media while two cell-phone, Rs 3,710 in cash and a CNIC copy were recovered from them.