CTD conducts 32 IBOs, arrests TTP member

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has conducted 32 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different districts of the province and arrested a member of a proscribed organisation.

According to a spokesman, the suspected terrorist was identified as Muhammad Kamal, who is a member of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Seven pamphlets, a flag, eight stickers of banned organisation and Rs 1,230 in cash were recovered from the TTP member. The police have registered a case in Multan and shifted the accused to an undisclosed location, he added.

The spokesman said that 479 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 17,396 persons were checked, 25 suspects arrested, 21 FIRs registered and 27 recoveries made.